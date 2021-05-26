Key dates confirmed for new National League season

Kettering Town and Brackley Town will clash in the National League North again next season. Picture by Peter Short

The Vanarama National League have confirmed the key dates for the three divisions for the 2021/22 season.

The campaign for Kettering Town, Brackley Town and Leamington in the National League North and Hemel Hempstead Town in the National League South will get under way on Saturday, August 14 with the National division starting one week later.

The release date for next season's fixtures are yet to be confirmed but the Step 2 league season will end on May 7 next year with the play-offs to be played between May 11 and May 22.

The National division's league season will end on May 21 with the play-offs between May 25 and June 5.

The festive programme will see teams in action on Boxing Day (Sunday, December 26), Tuesday, December 28, which is a bank holiday, and Sunday, January 2, although clubs will have the ability to move fixtures to Saturday, January 1 or Monday, January 3, which are also bank holidays.