Knowles hits late winner to end Saints' unbeaten run

Brackley Town's nine-match unbeaten Vanarama National League North run came to and end in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Boston United.

Dominic Knowles scored the late winner as the Pilgrims resisted Town’s attacking threat throughout the 90 minutes to steal the points.

Keeper Peter Crook and his defensive unit, commanded by Luke Shiels and Simon Ainge, stood firm to thwart the visitors time and again.

Boston had the game’s first chance when keeper Danny Lewis kept out Jordan Thewlis’ close-range effort with a point-blank save. Saints gradually got going and Ainge cleared off the line to foil Matt Lowe following a cross from Lee Ndlovu.

Crook kept out a fierce drive from James Armson before tipping over a Gareth Dean header from Shane Byrne’s ensuing corner.

Dean was later denied and Crook did well to keep out Shepherd Murombedzi’s fierce 20 yard drive.

After the restart, Crook was at it again, keeping out Ndlovu’s far post header from a cross by Ellis Myles before Ainge cleared off the line again, this time from Glenn Walker.

Jimmy Armson was twice off target with a header and a shot but with four minutes left Boston produced the winner. Alex Whittle crossed for Knowles to beat Lewis from ten yards.

Boston almost grabbed a second when Lewis denied Thewlis but it was a tough one for Saints to take.