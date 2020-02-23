Lowe hits stoppage-time winner as Saints get back on track

Matt Lowe hit the stoppage-time winner as Brackley Town emerged 3-2 victors at fellow Vanarama National League promotion rivals Chester.

Saints saw off a Chester side that had beaten leaders Kings Lynn Town in midweek in a game that saw three goals arrive in the closing stages.

Kevin Wilkin's side settled the better of the two sides in the testing conditions and keeper Russ Griffiths kept out Lowe’s effort from the edge of the box.

Chances were few and far between in the opening half-hour but it took a timely block from James Jones to deny top scorer Lee Ndlovu. But the pressure finally told in the 34th minute when Dan Holman lifted the ball over Griffiths and Ndlovu turned the ball in from close range.

Chester, who found it difficult to pose a threat in the first period, started the second half better and Kevin Roberts fired just wide, as did John Johnston.

But Saints almost doubled their advantage with Shane Byrne shooting just wide before Chester equalised on the hour mark when George Glendon’s cross was headed down by Simon Grand for Jones to beat Danny Lewis.

But Chester weren't on level terms for long as Byrne's corner was headed home by the returning Thierry Audel, who had replaced Glenn Walker, in the 71st minute.

With five minutes of normal time left, Chester equalised again when Danny Livesey's looping header evaded Lewis. But in the fifth minute of added-time Lowe took advantage of hesitancy in the home defence to slip the ball under Griffiths and into the net.