Maye comes off the bench to earn a point for Saints

Brackley Town returned from their long trip to the North East with a hard-earned point.

Saints drew 1-1 at Darlington in Saturday's Vanarama National League North clash thanks to substitute Simeone Maye's first goal for the club.

Neither side fully got into their stride in a well contested game in which the strong wind was a factor. Saints fell behind to a late first half penalty but May's equaliser secured a deserved point.

There were few clear cut chances in the first half but Darlington tested Danny Lewis through Jarrett Rivers’ low shot bringing a fine save to his right by Saints’ keeper before the home side went ahead through a 41st minute penalty. The penalty award felt harsh but Adam Campbell found the net decisively to send The Quakers into the break with a narrow lead.

The second half brought the opposing keepers into action in a tight second half. Maye’s appearance from the bench was immediately rewarded in the 78th minute as he smashed the ball past Chris Elliott as it broke after a driving run by Matt Lowe.

Both sides pushed for a winner. Top scorer Lee Ndlovu created a chance before firing into the side netting and Darlington put Town’s defence under late pressure with a series of corners and free-kicks but in the end the points were shared.

Manager Kevin Wilkin said: “It was a fair result, both sides tried their hardest in difficult conditions. It’s not a bad point at the end of the day.

"We came out second half with a bit more quality and purpose and certainly deserved something from the game. We kept going and I’m delighted for Sim to come on and finish in the way he did.”