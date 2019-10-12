Morgan on the spot as Saints pay the penalty

Brackley Town's long trip to Southport proved fruitless in Saturday's Vanarama National League North clash.

Saints lost 1-0 to a solitary penalty from Southport skipper David Morgan in the second half.

Both sides had early chances, the Port went close when Ryan Astles headed just wide from a Brad Bauress corner while Carl Baker went close for Saints. Port went close again when Dean Winnard shot straight at Danny Lewis, Astles was off target and Raul Correia was denied by Lewis.

Baker continued to cause the Southport defence problems and Saints went closest to breaking the deadlock when skipper Gareth Dean headed against the bar from a corner.

Southport stepped up a gear after the restart and took the lead just past the hour mark when Ellis Myles handled in the box and Morgan sent Lewis the wrong way from the ensuing spot-kick. Matt Lowe twice went close to an equaliser before Shane Byrne shot wide, but Morgan almost doubled his side's advantage when his volley was just wide.

Substitute Jimmy Arson's late header form Glenn Walker's cross went over the bar and that proved to be Saints' last chance of getting a point from the game.