Ndlovu and Armson on mark as Saints return with a victory

Brackley Town are back up to third place in Vanarama National League North.

Saints returned to action with a 2-1 victory at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday.

Lee Ndlovu’s 11th goal in eight games in first half added-time sent Saints into the second half with a narrow lead that was doubled by Jimmy Armson on the hour to more or less settle the outcome and Park Avenue’s late goal was just a consolation.

On a heavy and bumpy pitch with a strong wind at their backs, the hosts started strongly pinning Saints back without really threatening to score as the visitors struggled to gain a toe-hold. But a spell of better possession around the half hour mark saw both Armson and then Ndlovu well placed but unable to find the net while for Bradford Ryan Hall shot over in a rare opening.

Ndlovu’s 46th minute goal came as Park Avenue failed to clear from Shane Byrne’s corner and in the mêlée it was Saints’ in-form striker who was able to apply the crucial touch. Armson’s 61st minute header doubled the lead as keeper Joe Green could only push away Matt Lowe’s cross and from there the visitors’ dominance grew with Ndlovu, Glenn Walker, Gaz Dean and Lowe all with scoring efforts off target

Park Avenue’s Jake Hibbs brought Danny Lewis into action pulling off a fine save before substitute Tom Clare grabbed a goal back with Bradford’s last kick of the game as the referee whistled for full-time as Saints re-started the game. The three points moved Saints into third place, hard on the heels of York City who succumbed to runaway leaders King’s Lynn Town.