Ndlovu and Lowe double up as Saints see off Spartans

The goals finally arrived for Brackley Town as they went nap against Blyth Spartans.

Top scorer Lee Ndlovu and Matt Lowe each bagged a brace as Saints beat Spartans 5-2 in Saturday's Vanarama National League North clash.

A disappointing first half when neither side really tested the opposition keeper, gave way to a much livelier second half as Saints recorded a convincing home win to remain in fourth place and Blyth suffered a first defeat under new manager Michael Nelson.

Shane Byrne’s free-kick brought a fine save from Blyth keeper Zack Hemmings in Saints’ best chance of the first half but it was the visitors who went ahead as Leighton McIntosh was let in by defensive hesitancy and the ball somehow squirmed off the post and over the line to give Blyth a half-time lead.

But Saints were ahead within seven minutes of the restart as Ndlovu headed in Matt Lowe’s cross. Saints went ahead when Lowe fired in a superb effort giving Hemmings no chance.

Blyth levelled through Adam Wrightson’s deflected shot from 20 yards just before the hour mark but Saints pulled away as Lowe notched his second goal after 68 minutes beating three defenders before shooting low to find the corner and Ndlovu bagged his second also bundling in from Byrne’s delivery after 77 minutes.

Byrne got in on the act two minutes later to score a fifth as Wes York’s shot could only be parried by Hemmings and Saints could have added more goals in a second half that was a complete turn-around from the opening 45 minutes.

“We weren’t great in the first half offensively,” boss Kevin Wilkin said.

“We got them in at half-time and we were all a little bit frustrated. But they’ve taken that on board and it has obviously paid dividends in the end. Our players understood what to do to break them down and in fairness in the end we probably should have scored a couple more.”