Armson bags a brace to get Saints back on track

It was always going to come right for Brackley Town and it did so at Ashton United in Saturday’s Vanarama National League North clash.

Jimmy Armson bagged a brace as Saints recorded a convincing 5-1 victory on a first ever visit to Ashton United’s Hurst Cross ground, running in four second half goals.

Shep Murombedzi’s shot was well saved and Armson’s effort was blocked before a defensive mix-up saw Saints take a 16th minute lead. Armson was put through with just keeper Dave Carnell to beat and he coolly slipped the ball into the net.

Ashton were immediately pegged back as the second half started. Armson’s 56th minute shot came back off the post, Lee Ndlovu fired goalwards and a deflection from defender Matthew Hill took the ball past Carnell to put the visitors two goals in front.

Armson’s 74th minute cross created the perfect opportunity for Glenn Walker arriving in the area and his determination to reach the ball first extended his side’s lead.

Ndlovu emphatically despatched a 79th minute penalty after Murombedzi was fouled and substitute Gregg Smith added an 88th minute goal, heading in from Shane Byrne’s free-kick. There was still time for Ashton to grab a late consolation from Craig Hobson’s header.