Baker bags a brace as Saints move up to fourth

Carl Baker bagged a brace as Brackley Town got back to winning ways in Vanarama National League North.

Saints bounced back from the midweek defeat at leaders Chorley with an accomplished 2-0 victory against in-form Curzon Ashton on Saturday to move up to fourth in the table.

After a quiet opening Saints started to dominate possession and, after Matt Lowe had gone close with a shot pushed away by keeper Cameron Mason, Kevin Wilkin’s side took the lead in the 13th minute when Baker was found in the box and with a classy first touch his shot found the far corner of the net.

Baker then headed wide when well placed and Shane Byrne forced a great save from Mason from 25 yards. Curzon had their first chance of the game when John McAtee got a shot away but Danny Lewis tipped the ball away to safety.

Saints continued to press after the restart and soon doubled their advantage in the 55th minute when Lee Ndlovu got free on the left and squared for Baker to score with a first time shot into the corner of the net.

Saints had more chances to increase their lead. Byrne had a header cleared off the line and moments later substitute Daniel Nti hit Mason’s legs when clean through. Baker had further chances to complete his hat-trick before Sean Miller’s curling shot came back off the upright.