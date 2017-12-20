FA Trophy: Lowe and Byrne book Saints place in next round

Brackley Town booked a home tie with Barrow in the second round of the Buildbase FA Trophy next month.

Kevin Wilkin’s side beat Braintree Town 2-0 in Tuesday’s first round replay at St James Park.

Following Saturday’s stalemate in the original tie at the Vanarama National League South high-fliers, Saints won it at the second attempt with second half goals from Matt Lowe and Shane Byrne.

Aaron Williams headed over from Conor Franklin’s cross and Lee Ndlovu shot into the side-netting.

After the restart, Ndlovu set up Byrne who saw his effort saved by Nathan McDonald. But Saints broke the deadlock in the 51st minute when Lowe fired home from the edge of the box.

Saints twice went close in quick succession to doubling their advantage, substitute Ben Tilney’s volley was cleared off the line and Ndlovu’s neat back-heel was also hacked away.

But Saints grabbed the all-important second goal in the 78th minute when Byrne fired home a free-kick.

Looking back on Tuesday’s success, Wilkin said: “Braintree are a physical side so I was pleased to get through missing so many key players. Danny Lewis didn’t have a serious effort to save in either game and I think we deserved to go through over both ties.”