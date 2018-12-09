Harriers inflict back-to-back defeats for Saints

Brackley Town fell to a second successive Vanarama National League North defeat for only the second time of the season.

Kidderminster Harriers beat Saints 2-0 on Saturday, the win lifting them to sixth place as Kevin Wilkin’s side slipped to tenth.

Kidderminster were ahead in the 11th minute as Dan Bradley’s probing cross was bundled over the line by captain Ashley Chambers, despite frantic efforts to keep the ball out. Daniel Nti’s well struck effort could only be beaten away by Brandon Hall while at the other end Danny Lewis saved well from Bradley’s shot on the half-hour mark before Saints rallied, finishing the half the stronger.

But Harriers doubled their lead on the hour mark, Chambers finishing clinically in a two-on-two breakaway and the home side created further chances to seal the win. Matt Lowe’s mazy run created the chance for a shot on goal but Hall was well placed to deny Saints a life-line but that was the closest that the visitors came to getting back into the match.