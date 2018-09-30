Myles and Armson on target to take Saints up to sixth

Brackley Town are up to sixth place in the Vanarama National League North.

Saints beat lowly Southport 2-0 in Saturday’s clash between two sides enjoying contrasting fortunes.

Two goals in eight first half minutes won the game for Saints who worked hard to earn another clean sheet and extend the unbeaten run to nine games.

Ellis Myles cut in from the right and hit a fine shot to find the bottom corner after 24 minutes before a battling run by Lee Ndlovu set up a chance for Jimmy Armson who finished sharply to double Saints’ lead.

It might have been different had Southport gone ahead in only the second minute when David Morgan’s shot came back off the bar and was headed in by Dion Charles only to be ruled out for a tight off-side decision. That aside, the visitors rarely threatened Danny Lewis in the Saints goal.

Matt Lowe struck the bar, Adam Walker’s shot was blocked, Ndlovu’s touch from Walker’s deflected cross went just wide and Armson’s glancing header was close from Shane Byrne’s free-kick as Saints threatened to add to the score before the break.

The second half was an altogether closer affair but Southport were unable to impose themselves on the game as Saints fought hard to secure the win that moves them into sixth place while the Sandgrounders remain in the bottom three.