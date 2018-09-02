O’Keefe double denies Saints all three points against leaders

Brackley Town were denied all the Vanarama National League points by two late goals from Josh O’Keefe as they ended Chorley’s 100 per cent start.

Saints dominated the first hour of the match and should have been out of sight creating chances seemingly at will against an oddly muted Chorley side. Matt Lowe hit the post, Lee Ndlovu headed over when unmarked and Matt Urwin turned Jimmy Armson’s header over from close range in a first half in which Saints denied the leaders even a glimpse on goal and scored twice to earn a deserved half-time lead.

Saints made the breakthrough in the 33rd minute when Connor Franklin headed past Urwin from Shane Byrne’s corner. Lee Ndlovu doubled the advantage finishing from close range four minutes before the break after fine work by Matt Lowe, the striker’s sixth goal of the season.

Saints was unable to make more of further chances after the break and the game changed as O’Keefe converted Chorley’s first effort on goal finishing neatly after 66 minutes. The visitors sensed that the momentum was shifting but still it was Saints creating scoring opportunities, substitute Murombedzi going close and Adam Walker’s shot testing Urwin.

Only fine defending by captain Gaz Dean kept Chorley out but the Magpies were level ten minutes later as O’Keefe headed home the equaliser to complete the comeback and retain his side’s unbeaten run.