Saints move up the table following big victory

Brackley Town got back on track in Vanarama National League North with a handsome 4-1 victory over high-flying Spennymoor Town.

Saints overcame an early set back to win comfortably against Spennymoor and Saturday’s three points lifted them into fifth place in the table.

The visitors were reduced to ten men with the dismissal of captain James Curtis just after the half-hour mark. But Spennymoor went ahead exposing defensive frailty as Mark Anderson finished from close range in the 11th minute, their first goal against Saints in three attempts.

Saints were level within three minutes, Connor Hall slamming the ball into the net from Daniel Nti’s header.

Shane Henry brought an outstanding reaction save from keeper Danny Lewis to keep the sides level before Matthew Gould saved Jimmy Armson’s 28th minute penalty. Curtis received his marching orders after a series of infringements leaving the referee no choice.

The second half was dominated by the home side with the visitors unable to muster a goal attempt. Gould saved spectacularly from Armson and Jacob Hibbs cleared off the line.

But Armson made it onto the score sheet, finishing smartly from Glenn Walker’s cross in the 52nd minute.

The home side spurned numerous chances to extend their lead. Armson set up Walker but his shot found only the post before Nti gave his side some breathing space with his first goal for the club, finishing sharply after good work by Shaun Jeffers.

Armson bagged his second of the game and eighth of the season in the closing minutes after being set up by substitute Matt Lowe.