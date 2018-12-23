Saints pay the penalty and slip to third straight defeat

Brackley Town slipped to a third straight Vanarama National League North defeat on Saturday.

Saints lost 2-1 at York City where Jordan Burrow struck the winner from the penalty spot. Gareth Dean had cancelled out Adriano Moke opener in the first half but the Saints skipper gave away a penalty and Burrow scored City’s second half winner from the spot.

Saints fell behind in the 16th minute when Moke beat Danny Lewis with a low volley from just outside the box. But Saints were back on level terms ten minutes later when Dean headed home from a corner.

Former City striker Daniel Nti had the ball in the net from Shane Byrne’s free-kick for Saints but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Joe Ironside headed over the bar and City had a penalty appeal waved away on the stroke of halftime when Wes York went down in the box under a challenge by Glenn Walker.

But City got one four minutes after the restart when Dean handled York’s cross in the area and Burrow just beat the diving Lewis from the ensuing spot-kick.

Saints almost equalised for a second time but for a brilliant save from Adam Bartlett to deny Cheltenham Town loanee Liam McAlinden after he evaded City’s offside trap and to race on to a pass from Ellis Myles.