White hits winner to inflict rare home defeat on Saints

Brackley Town slipped to only their second Vanarama National League North defeat of the season.

In-form Altrincham continued their march up the table with a deserved 2-1 victory at St James Park as Kevin Wilkin’s side fell to a first home defeat since early August. Andy White’s second half goal proved enough as Saints failed to find an equaliser.

An even and tightly contested first half gave way to a controlled second half performance by the visitors to earn three points that lifts the Robins into fourth place and keeps Saints in eighth.

Jordan Hulme saw his chance snuffed out midway through the half when well placed while for the home side Connor Franklin’s fierce effort deflected off James Jones bringing a fine save from Thompson in a first period of otherwise few goal chances until the latter stages.

Simon Richman capitalised on a defensive mix-up to give Altrincham a 39th minute lead. But Saints found an instant reply as Glenn Walker headed low past Tony Thompson from Adam Walker’s cross to send the sides into the break on level terms.

The Robins were again ahead seven minutes after the restart when full-back White tucked his shot inside Danny Lewis’ post from distance.

This time there was to be no come-back from the Saints however as Altrincham managed the game well, restricting the hosts’ possession and sights on goal.

Hulme had only Lewis to beat late on to double his side’s lead but the Saints keeper saved well at close quarters. Despite some late pressure, Saints could not carve out the equalising opportunity as the visitors recorded a sixth win in seven games.