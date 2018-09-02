Wilkin left with mixed feels after draw with leaders

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was left with mixed feelings following his side’s 2-2 drw with leaders Chorley.

Saints were denied all the Vanarama National League points by two late goals from Josh O’Keefe as they ended Chorley’s 100 per cent start.

Saints dominated the first hour and should have been out of sight creating chances seemingly at will against an oddly muted Chorley side. Connor Franklin headed them into the lead and Lee Ndlovu doubled the advantage finishing from close range just before the break for his sixth goal of the season.

The game changed as O’Keefe converted Chorley’s first effort and popped to grab the late equaliser.

Wilkin said: “The way we performed in the first half, we created so many chances, you’d take coming off at half-time at 2-0 and we could have been home and dry in the first half.

“Then young players switch off and let the game go on around them to encourage them to get moments in the game, that’s disappointing. We gave them a life-line back into the game.

“To only have scored two goals today is a disappointment. Without a shadow of a doubt we played our best half of football of the season so far and against the league leaders.

“We played on the front foot, made terrific chances, hit the post, scored good goals, had good saves from the keeper but we knew we needed a third goal to make the game safe. Individually and collectively we have to do better.”