Pre-season favourites will be big test

Wanted – a penalty taker who can be relied upon.

That’s exactly what Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin needs after seeing his side squander three points against Kings Lynn Town. Shane Byrne was the guilty party this time but others have not delivered when called upon in recent seasons.

Despite dropping two more points, Wilkin is starting to see more from his side after an indifferent start to the Vanarama National League campaign.

He said: “We’ve played well in patches in all four games so far, as have some of the players. The defeat at York was our hardest game but against Kings Lynn we played well and have only got ourselves to blame for not taking all three points.

“We missed some very good chances, probably more clear-cut ones than we have in the previous three games put together.

“We know the level we’ve been at in recent seasons and it’s fair to say that we’ve been short of that so far. We’ve not done as well as we would have liked but there were good signs against Kings Lynn, it was an improvement.

“A lapse of concentration has cost us at one end and a missed penalty at the other. Missed spot-kicks cost us last season, possibly even winning the league, and definitely in the play-off semi-final, we missed five or six last season and that is a lot of points.”

Saints entertain pre-season promotion favourites Altrincham on Saturday and Wilkin said: “Altrincham are rightly one of the favourites for promotion and it will be a tough test on Saturday. Like us, they haven’t started the season how they would have wanted to but they’ve also had some tough games and had some players missing.”

The only doubt for Saturday is Thierry Audel who had to come off and the central defender will be assessed on Thursday. Wilkin can call upon Kelvin Langmead, who replaced Audel, or move Glenn Walker into that position.