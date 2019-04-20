Saints edge closer to sealing third spot in play-off race

Brackley Town need three more points at Chester on Monday to seal a home semi-final in the Vanarama National League North play-offs.

Goals from Jimmy Armson and Shane Byrne, with his tenth goal of the season, saw Sants beat 2-0 Boston United on Friday to move to within three points of leaders Stockport County and a step closer to sealing third spot.

The Pilgrims started well at St James Park and Danny Lewis made several good saves to deny Brad Abbott and George Smith. In between, Smith’s cross almost caught out the keeper with Connor Hall clearing off the line. Ben Middleton’s far post header was also cleared off the line by Glenn Walker from Nicky Wroe’s corner.

Having survived those scares, Saints took the lead a minute before the break when top scorer Lee Ndlovu got away from Middleton and crossed for Armson to beat George Willis from ten yards.

After the restart, Willis was denied by Adam Walker before Saints doubled their advantage in the 50th minute when Hall’s header was handled on the line by Ben Davies who got a red card and Byrne scored from the ensuing spot-kick. After that, Saints were never seriously troubled and they played the second half out to pick up three more points.