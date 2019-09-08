Saints preserve unbeaten home record but lack cutting edge

Brackley Town maintained their unbeaten Vanarama National League North home record but were unable to record back-to-back wins for the first time.

AFC Telford are now unbeaten in three games after Saturday’s tight contest ended in a 1-1 draw at St James Park. The scores were level at the interval and remained that way at the finish after a disappointing second half when neither team really got into their stride.

The game had started brightly, Saints going ahead in the 16th minute through Matt Lowe’s first goal of the campaign. Strong work in the penalty area by Lee Ndlovu and then Jimmy Armson set up the chance that Lowe finished decisively.

Andrew Wycherley saved well from Ndlovu in the only other clear-cut chance of the half while former Saints striker Aaron Williams turned and struck his shot well from distance but it was wide.

The game-changing moment came in the 40th minute when captain Gareth Dean was adjudged to have fouled Marcus Dinanga just inside the penalty area. Dinanga got up to smartly despatch the ensuing spot-kick past Danny Lewis.

Shep Murombedzi and then Lee Ndlovu had Saints’ best chances of the second half, both deflected shots well saved. Adam Walker’s effort was not too far away and Brendon Daniels’ deftly taken free-kick was close but could not produce three points.