Saints see off Curzon to pick up another three points

Brackley Town picked up another three Vanarama National League North points on Saturday.

Kevin Wilkin's side beat improving Curzon Ashton 3-0 at St James Park.

First half goals from Matt Lowe and Thierry Audel - with his his sixth of the season - gave Saints a two-goal interval advantage. Lee Ndlovu's 12th league goal of the season finally settled the outcome in the second half after the visitors had made a game of it.

Curzon arrived on the back of an unbeaten four-match run. With Wes York side-lined for at least another fortnight, new signing Lorrel Smith went straight into the starting line-up.

The visitors made a confident start with Andrew Scott neat and tidy in midfield but they lacked any real threat in the final third and Saints soon began to impose themselves on the game.

Lowe found some space in the box before testing Cameron Mason who then kept out a low drive from Ellis Myles. A quick break saw Lowe release Smith whose low shot was saved by Mason.

Saints continued to create the game's chances. Gaz Dean's header from Lowe's corner was flicked on by Ndlovu but went wide of the post, Smith raced on to Audel's defence-splitting pass only to drag his shot wide before Shane Byrne's effort was saved by Mason.

Saints finally broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when Lowe raced on to a fine pass from Myles and beat Mason with a low drive into the far corner of the net.

Boosted by the breakthrough, Saints looked to double their advantage. Ndlovu's header was deflected wide and Lowe twisted and turned before dragging his shot past the upright. Another neat move involving Smith and Ndlovu saw Lowe's rising effort deflected over the bar which led to the second goal two minutes before the break.

From Byrne's ensuing corner, Dean's fierce drive was superbly tipped over by Mason. But from Byrne's second delivery, Dean's header was only partially cleared and Audel crashed the ball into the far corner of the net.

After the restart, Lowe fired into the side-netting but the visitors enjoyed their best spell of the match and it took a fine save from Danny Lewis to keep out a stinging drive from the lively Scott. But that save apart, the Saints keeper had little to trouble him.

Saints finally ended any hopes of a comeback with a long overdue third goal in the 73rd minute when Byrne released Lowe and his cross was cheekily back-heeled into the net by Ndlovu. Lowe was denied by Mason and substitute Jimmy Arson was also thwarted by the Curzon keeper late on.