Second stalemate with Spennymoor as Saints return with a solitary point

Goals are still proving hard to come by for Brackley Town but at least they picked up another Vanarama National League North point.

For the second time this season Saints and Spennymoor fought out a stalemate, neither quite deserving the full three points, in a good game played on a very good surface in blustery conditions.

Manager Kevin Wilkin made changes to his starting line-up. With both Thierry Audel and Kelvin Langmead unavailable, Glenn Walker filled in alongside Gaz Dean, putting in a fine performance as if he had played at centre-back his whole career, while Carl Baker started for the first time since October.

The best chance of an even first half saw Spennymoor top scorer Glen Taylor’s first time effort just wide. Saints enjoyed the better of the second period, Baker bringing a flying save from Matt Gould and Jimmy Armson again calling Gould into action low to his right when Armson possibly had other options in the best chance of the game.

Baker’s chip shot was just over and Walker almost won the game for his side, his hooked effort cleared off the line in the dying minutes. Before that Connor Franklin brought down James Roberts conceding a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area and receiving only a yellow card when many thought a red card would be shown. It was a let off for Saints who survived the free-kick and went on to claim a deserved and hard fought away point.

“We battled hard today and a draw is probably a fair result,” Wilkin said.

“We had the better moments in the game but we just need something to happen for us in front of goal at the moment. When we start to convert those chances we are creating we will be picking up the wins again.”