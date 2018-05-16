Skipper Dean can’t wait to lead out Saints at Wembley

Gareth Dean says he ‘cannot wait’ to lead his side out at Wembley on Sunday afternoon when Brackley Town take on Bromley in the FA Trophy final.

The Saints skipper saw his team suffer play-off final heartbreak last weekend when they were beaten by Harrogate, but Sunday provides an immediate shot at redemption.

“The journey to the final of the FA Trophy has been long, difficult, emotional and draining, but it’s all worth it when you see the prize at the end,” he said.

“This is a potential once in a lifetime opportunity to play in an international stadium which has seen the world’s best football players cross over the white lines. Our stats for the competition so far are played 10, scored 17 and conceded three. They are quite remarkable and something to be proud of.

“I personally cannot wait for the day. To lead a team out at Wembley is something I never imagined I would get to do.

“The players in the changing room are a joy to captain, I cannot speak highly enough of them.

“This group is not content with just being a part of the day, we want to win, we believe we can win.”