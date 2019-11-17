Super Saints go nap to see off the Quakers

Brackley Town thumped Darlington 5-1 to end a run of back-to-back Vanarama National League North draws at St James Park.

After netting just once in four games, Saints ended their goal famine and found a goal feast in an impressively ruthless display on Saturday.

The previous weekend, Darlington had earned a replay against Walsall in the Emirates FA Cup but they had no answers to Saints.

A fire-cracker of a first half saw Saints run in five goals to end the game as a contest by the break. It could have been very different had Jarrett Rivers’ curling effort found the target or Stephen Thompson’s header not hit the post from the ensuing corner all in the first five minutes as the visitors started strongly.

But Lee Ndlovu put Saints ahead after 11 minutes finishing decisively after Liam Connell could only parry Wes York’s shot. A mazy run and fine finish by Matt Lowe quickly doubled the lead and Ndlovu’s headed second goal of the game put Saints in complete control on the half-hour mark.

York added a 41st minute fourth goal, his first for the club, and there was still time for Shane Byrne’s free-kick to evade defenders and attackers to find the net giving the home side an unassailable advantage.

A shell-shocked Darlington grabbed a goal back with Thompson’s 65th minute penalty, slamming the ball past Danny Lewis for his 99th career goal for the Quakers. But Saints continued to create chances, twice Thierry Audel was denied, Ndlovu’s long range effort brought a good save from Connell and substitute Dan Holman could not apply the finish to Connor Franklin’s excellent cross.

One of only two teams in the top seven to record a win, the three points move Kevin Wilkin’s side into sixth place with games in hand ahead of FA Trophy action next weekend.