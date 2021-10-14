Table-topping Brackley are now focused on the FA Cup

Kevin Wilkin has led Brackley Town to the top of the National League North and now he is looking to guide them into the first round proper of the FA Cup

Brackley Town turn their attention back to the Emirates FA Cup this weekend sitting proudly at the top of the Vanarama National League North.

The Saints produced an impressive display to secure a 2-0 win at Kidderminster Harriers last Saturday thanks to goals from Jordan Richards and Twariq Yusuf.

And, with AFC Fylde being held to a 1-1 draw at Alfreton Town, it meant Kevin Wilkin’s team moved into a two-point lead at the summit.

But the focus is now back on the FA Cup with Brackley bidding to make it through to the first round proper again after they enjoyed a moment in the spotlight last season as they were beaten 1-0 at Tranmere Rovers in front of the live BBC cameras.

Their fans weren’t able to be part of that due to the Covid-19 pandemic but they will be in front of them on Saturday as they take on league rivals Guiseley in the fourth qualifying round at St James Park.

“We’d love an opportunity to progress in the FA Cup and be able to take our fans with us this time,” Wilkin said.

“We will be doing everything we can at the weekend to try to make that the case.

“We have said before that when you look at our league from top to bottom, there are a lot of closely-matched sides.

“Guiseley beat Blyth Spartans to get to this stage of the FA Cup yet we couldn’t beat Blyth in the league so that just shows you we are in for a tough game.

“I think Guiseley have had a bit of an up and down start to the season but, on their day, they can achieve and we need to respect that and we will respect that.

“It won’t be an easy game but we are at home and hopefully, with a good crowd behind us, we can get through the tie.”

As far as last weekend was concerned, Wilkin was delighted with his team’s display at Kidderminster and he believes his squad has shown its strength in depth already this season.

“It’s nice to be sitting in that position (at the top of the league), of course,” he added.

“It was a strong all-round performance on Saturday, we took our chances well when they came along and that allowed us to manage the game.

“It’s great to come away from a very difficult place with three points and to play in the manner we did and keep a clean sheet was especially pleasing.

“We have been really solid and organised so far this season, we look strong.

“I think, as a group, when we have lost players like James Armson, Connor Franklin and Glenn Walker who are key for us, we have been able to come through that.