Wilkin delighted as Saints move back up to third

Manager Kevin Wilkin was delighted with Brackley Town's display on their return to action.

Saints secured a 2-1 victory at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday to move back up to third in Vanarama National League North.

Top scorer Lee Ndlovu’s 11th goal in eight games in the first half and Jimmy Armson's goal on the hour mark settle the outcome despite Park Avenue’s late consolation from substitute Tom Clare.

“We are delighted to come here and pick up the three points today,” Wilkin said.

“It’s never been easy for us coming here so it’s an important win against a side much improved from when we played earlier in the season. Bradford enjoyed more possession than we would have liked in the first half but I am pleased with the way we managed events throughout the game and we came out worthy winners.

“Lee has done brilliantly for his goal and it gave us that platform on which to build. Jimmy worked hard and got his goal and everyone has knuckled down today and played their part. It’s not ideal to have the stop-start situation we have had with games called off but everyone has looked after themselves and there were no cobwebs there today.”