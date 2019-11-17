Wilkin delighted with super Saints' five-star show

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was delighted to see his side produce a five-star show.

Saints romped to a 5-1 victory over Darlington in Saturday's Vanarama National League North clash. Lee Ndlovu struck twice, while Matt Lowe, Wes York - with his first goal for the club - and Shane Byrne all but ended the contest by halftime with Stephen Thompson grabbing a second half consolation.

Wilkin said: “We played very well, creating chances and finishing clinically.

“Darlington are a good team and you can see why they have been doing well. They began the game well and were perhaps unlucky not to go in front but we stuck to our game plan and executed it well, turning them over and using our speed on the ball to go for goal.

"We had plenty of chances to have scored more in the second half but it is an important win for us after two draws when we felt we had enjoyed the better of things in both those games. The league is really competitive and it is tight, there is a long way to go yet.”