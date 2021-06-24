Wilkin expects a day to savour for Brackley

There is lots to look forward to at Brackley Town's St James Park ground on Saturday

Kevin Wilkin believes this Saturday will be a day to savour for Brackley Town.

Having opened their new clubhouse - The Venue - to members of the public on Tuesday, the Saints are gearing up for an action-packed day this weekend.

England’s World Cup legend Sir Geoff Hurst will be the special guest as the Saints host a walking football match from 11.30am before the service of record appearance holder Glenn Walker is honoured by a game between the player’s select XI and a Brackley Town XI, which will be managed by current boss Wilkin.

Fans will then be able to watch the two Euro 2020 matches, at 5pm and 8pm in the new clubhouse.

Wilkin is hoping it will be a day to remember for the club and he is even threatening to get in on some match action himself - in the walking football!

“It is a big day and one we have been looking forward to for quite some time,” the Saints manager said.

“We have had the pandemic to contend with, of course, but it’s been two years since we have had this facility at the club and it’s fantastic for everyone in the area that we can open it up.

“You will have to pardon the pun but it really is a fantastic venue and we are looking forward to Saturday.

“It will be great to recognise what Glenn has done for the club at the same time and I am looking forward to being involved. I might even get involved in the walking football before that game as well!

“To be honest, it will just be nice to have everyone back together and getting back to some sort of normality.

“This is what everyone wants to see and hopefully it is the start of things to come.”

Brackley’s National League North fixture list for the 2021-22 season will be released at 1pm on Wednesday, July 7 and they will be heading into the campaign without midfielder Shane Byrne who has signed for league rivals Boston United.

However, striker Lee Ndlovu has agreed a new deal with the club and, overall, Wilkin is pleased with how the squad is shaping up with the vast majority now having signed up for another season.

“We have lost Shane and Ethan Coleman, which is pretty much two players in the same position so that gives us something to deal with,” he added.

“But with the 12 or 13 we have got signed up already, if the season was to start tomorrow then I think we could still put out a really competitive side.