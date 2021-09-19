Wilkin expects more despite Brackley's FA Cup success

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin expects more from his team after they avoided an Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round upset, coming from behind twice to win 4-2 at home to Pitching In Southern League Premier Central side Coalville Town.

The Ravens were ahead at the break, Luke Shaw and Tim Berridge scoring either side of Ellis Myles’ equaliser. Saints improved after the interval and won the tie convincingly thanks to further goals from Matt Lowe, Lee Ndlovu and substitute Brad Rolt.

Speaking after the match, Wilkin said: “I’m disappointed with the performance in the first half.

“There will be a few teams that won’t have expected to have been knocked out today, and at half-time we were likely to be one of them.

“I expect so much more from the players, and some weren’t contributing to the level that we know they’re capable of.

“There were a few choice words at half-time, and fortunately we had the right reaction and response and got the right result.”

The victory means that Wilkin’s side are in Monday’s third qualifying round draw.

He added: “The FA Cup is the biggest competition we play in, and every club wants to do well.

“We’ve been lucky enough to experience some really good moments over the last few years, so it’s special for everybody.

“Hopefully we get a good draw and can look forward to another good game.”

Myles scored a brilliant equaliser for the Saints in the first half and is pleased that his side progressed to the next round.

The defender said: “It’s nice to have a good cup run for the club and the fans, and hopefully it continues.

“I’m pleased with my goal because we needed it at the time, and it’s nice to get on the scoresheet.

“We always knew it was going to be difficult, but I think some of the boys were disappointed with their performances in the first half.

“However, the second half panned out the way we wanted it.”

Brackley return to Vanarama National League North action next week when they travel to AFC Telford United.