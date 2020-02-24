Wilkin full of praise for players after dramatic victory for Saints

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was delighted to see his side get back to winning ways.

Saints beat Vanarama National League North play-off rivals Chester 3-2 with Matt Lowe hitting the stoppage-time winner on Saturday.

Top scorer Lee Ndlovu gave Saints the interval advantage with his 16th goal of the season. After Saints lost Glenn Walker with a broken nose, James Jones equalised for Chester. Walker's replacement Thierry Audel put Saints back in front, substitute Danny Livesey put Chester back on level terms late on but Lowe bagged the winner four minutes into added-time.

Wilkin said: “We had a difficult time on Tuesday and so I am especially proud of all the players. Over the past five games we haven’t had the results our performances deserved so I am naturally delighted to bounce back and come here and get the three points against probably the in-form team.

"We came here to try to get the win and the players have shown real courage. To be knocked back as we were twice today away from home is difficult but we kept going and found that little moment at the end. Great credit is owed to all the players.

“Glenn has broken his nose, he is a terrific player for us and hopefully he won’t be out for too long. Thierry came on and got another crucial goal for us.

"We were rocked back twice so it was terrific to fight back and to re-take the lead especially off the back of what happened on Tuesday conceding so late. We had tremendous support from the fans, the lads really appreciated that.”