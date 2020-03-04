Wilkin left to reflect on missed opportunity for Saints

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was left to reflect on two more dropped points.

Saints and Boston United played out a dull stalemate in Tuesday's Vanarama National League North clash.

A game that never hit the heights delivered one point apiece to third placed Boston and Saints in fourth on a night when leaders York City lost and second placed King’s Lynn drew.

A turgid first half rarely stirred the spirits, Saints closest to finding an opening goal as The Pilgrims scrambled the ball away after a goalmouth melee and keeper Peter Crook held on well to Shep Murombedzi’s fierce shot. An eight minute delay followed injury to Boston’s Andy Thanoj but the sides went in at the break all square.

The second half was much livelier with both sides creating more goal chances but neither able to apply the finishing flourish. Jake Wright’s stooping header brought Danny Lewis into action and Brad Abbott should have done better from ten yards firing wide as the visitors had the home defence under pressure.

But substitute Wes York, on his loan return from The Minstermen, sparked Saints into life with a scintillating run from halfway earning a corner from which Lee Ndlovu spun and shot only for Crook to save well low to his right as the home side put in a late burst. Ellis Myles’ added time shot brought a saving header from Boston debutant Tyrell Warren and Matt Lowe fired over when well placed in the last action of the game.

“I am slightly disappointed,” admitted Wilkin.

“That bit of cutting edge in the final third was missing from us tonight and you see glimpses of it but not enough over the period of 90 minutes and that’s been our Achilles heel for a little while now. We never really worked their goalie anywhere near enough especially at home.

"A positive is that we have kept another clean-sheet but you have to score goals and we haven’t done that enough over a period now.”