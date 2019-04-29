Wilkin relieved to get through and earn home semi-final tie

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin had mixed feelings – but ultimately one of relief – after seeing his side secure a home tie in the Vanarama National League North play-off semi-final.

Saints will face either Bradford Park Avenue or Spennymoor Town in Sunday’s semi-final following their final day victory over FC United of Manchester. Substitute Daniel Nti grabbed the only goal late on but was injured in the process at St James Park.

The most important thing of course is that we now skip the midweek game and have got a home tie in the semi-finals Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin said: “Before the final two games against Chester and Saturday’s match we knew we needed a win so to only get one goal from those two games is disappointing for the quality of performances we’ve put in and the chances and opportunities we’ve created.

“But Daniel [Nti] gets off the bench and makes the difference for us. It was a bit of a scrappy goal but that doesn’t matter, I am delighted for him.

“The most important thing of course is that we now skip the midweek game and have got a home tie in the semi-finals. With the greatest of respect we never really looked in any danger but when you are not clinical enough in front of goal and lots of half chances come and go you have to make your mark.

“It’s something we have improved on during the season but we know we need to improve further and there is work to be done.”