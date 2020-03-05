Wilkin says Saints must evolve to cope with the expectation

If Brackley Town are to snatch that third spot they really need to see off struggling Blyth Spartans.

Kevin Wilkin’s side go in Saturday’s Vanarama National League North clash at St James Park on the back of two draws.

Last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Darlington was followed by a stalemate with third-placed Boston United in midweek. A lack of goals has been Town’s problem all season but the return of Wes York on-loan from York City will boost Wilkin’s boys for the run-in.

York had been a key member of the Saints’ side earlier in the season until his initial loan was cut short through injury. Now he’s back and Wilkin will be hoping he can provide the goals at this crucial stage of the season.

Wilkin said: “Blyth are struggling but we’re finding it tough to break teams down at our place, hopefully Wes [York] can give us pace in that final third which we’re missing at the moment.

“Wes has that bit of zip about him, we’ve been relying too much on Lee Ndlovu and Thierry Audel and we’ve just not scored enough goals.

“Teams are coming to us and parking the bus so I suppose you have to take that as a compliment. We always look the dominant side so it’s a situation we’re just going to have to deal with and overcome.

“We’re playing big clubs and pushing them all the way but such is the expectancy here is that there is disappointment when we don’t beat them. You have to keep evolving and we’re probably at that point now.”