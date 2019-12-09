Wilkin sees Saints extend excellent run on the road

Brackley Town picked up three more Vanarama National League North points on the road.

Saints capped off a busy week of three away games with another win in a hard fought and physical encounter at Guiseley, the points secured through second half goals from Glenn Walker and Lee Ndlovu in Saturday's 2-0 success.

The first half produced few clear cut chances, Guiseley’s George Cantrill’s shot late in the half brought an important save from Danny Lewis in a rare effort on target.

Saints took control in the second half, a key moment being the first goal after 59 minutes that set Saints on their way to victory. Glenn Walker struck an exquisite volley that Guiseley keeper Marcus Dewhurst did well to push out only for Walker to make ground to force the ball over the line in the ensuing goalmouth scramble.

Lewis tipped over Brad Nicholson’s long range, speculative effort but was otherwise largely untroubled as the visitors managed the game well. Guiseley captain Scott Garner received an 86th minute straight red card for a challenge that ended Wes York’s afternoon as he left the field injured and Ndlovu rounded off another hard working performance with another goal, creating the chance and finishing into the bottom corner with the last action of the day, his fifth goal in three games.

Saints boss Kevin Wilkin said: “Guiseley are a strong and capable side so we needed to be resilient. There wasn’t a lot in the game but we had the better moments and I don’t think anyone would argue that we didn’t deserve to win the game.

"There were some strong, powerful men out there and good athletes on both sides. They were hard to break down but we kept going, the whole team working as a unit. Keeping a clean sheet is the icing on the cake for us.

“I can’t ask more of those players, to go to Farsley on Tuesday night and then to come here, these are tough games and for different reasons. Glenn [Walker] has great quality, it was a superb volley on his wrong foot and then to get in there to finish it off as Shane [Byrne] set it up was massive for us. That is the awareness and understanding that those players bring for us. It was a terrific finish by Lee [Ndlovu] who worked incredibly hard again. He is pivotal for us and is learning all the time, if you keep working and go the full distance knocking on the door then you will get your rewards.”