Wilkin snaps up French defender Audel to bolster Saints

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin has made his second signing ahead of the new campaign.

Versatile central defender Thierry Audel has joined Saints from Welling United.

The 32-year-old French defender started out at Auxerre before moving to the Italian Serie B club US Triestina Calcio in 2007. He moved to San Marino and then on to AC Pisa 1909 before arriving in England and signing for Macclesfield Town.

He played 20 games for the Silkmen before signing for League One side Crewe Alexandra in 2013. He had two loan spells at Lincoln City before returning to Macclesfield Town in 2015.

He spent two seasons at Notts County in League Two before he joined Barrow, moving to Welling United a year later.

Wilkin said: “We’ve know about Thierry for some time and he played against us for Barrow in the FA Trophy. He had a really strong season last term and we’re delighted to get him on board.

“He’s a versatile player who will give us options in different areas and can also score goals. He played in nearly every position across the back line last season, that will give us the option to change things if we need to.

“If Thierry has a strong a season as he did last time he will be a great addition for us.”