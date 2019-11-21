Winslow United strike late to stretch winning run to seven

Simon King’s stoppage-time strike extended Winslow’s league winning run to seven at home to London Tigers on Saturday.

Visiting ‘keeper Yves Von Daniken came off his line to clear a long ball, but King emerged with the ball and, surrounded by defenders, nonchalantly rolled the ball home from the edge of the area to seal a hard-fought win.

The in-form North London side posed a stern challenge for a Winslow side missing the suspended Dan Parsons and Kieron Schmidt.

The hosts’ controlled possession for much of the first half, but seldom threatened.

Sean Coles met Ricky Gwilliam’s deep cross on the half-volley, but was denied by Von Daniken’s feet, while at the other end Patrick Tavares tested Michael Chalmers from long range.

Winslow appeals for a penalty were in vain as half-time approached, referee Jon Panconi adjudging Dave Brown’s coming-together with Mamraj Singh was nothing more than that.

And just prior to the break, Dan Woolley’s shot squeezed narrowly the wrong side of the post.

But Woolley did strike within four minutes of the restart. Grant Karwacinski’s cross to the far post was turned back by Coles to King and his neat lay-off was steered home by the United youth team player.

Just three minutes later, Tigers forward Mourad Jarraz was put clear on goal, but Chalmers was equal to the effort before getting up to scramble the loose ball clear.

Chalmers was in action again to deny Jose, and at the other end Woolley went close to adding a second before substitutes Alex Woodfine and Shayne Almond combined, only for the former to shoot straight at Von Daniken.

With time running out, and United defending deeper and deeper, Tigers grabbed an equaliser when a long ball over the top fell kindly for Jarraz to beat Chalmers.

It looked as though Winslow would have to settle for their first draw of the season until King became a stoppage-time hero.