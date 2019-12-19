Anthony Davidson ends 2019 with WEC podium in Bahrain

Anthony Davidson rounded off his 2019 season with a podium finish in the FIA World Endurance Championship in Bahrain last weekend.

The Brackley racer finished second in the LMP2 class at the Bapco 8 Hours of Bahrain for a thoroughly deserved podium spot.

Davidson shared driving duties of the number 38 Goodyear-supported JotaSport Oreca 07-Gibson with Ricardo Gonzalez and Antonio Felix da Costa in round four of the season.

And the trio finished narrowly behind the class-winning United Autosport-entered car at the chequered flag.

“This was a tough race,” Davidson said.

“In true Le Mans-style we raced in both daylight and darkness, and all the way through there were many battles.”

He added: “Since the start of the season at Silverstone in early September we have been right on the pace.

“We are in a good place as we break for the holiday period and we are keen to start the season again in February.”

The LMP2 class was won by Phil Hanson, Felipe Albuquerque and Paul di Resta driving an Oreca 07 for United Autosport, with the Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca of Ho Pin Tung, Gabriel Aubry and Will Stevens completing the category podium.

After four races, Davidson is placed seventh in the overall LMP2 driver standings, while his team-mates, Ricardo Gonzalez and Antonio Felix da Costa are fourth.

Davidson is lower down the standings than his team-mates because did not race in the season-opener at Silverstone because of rib injuries sustained in a karting accident.

Winning overall in Bahrain was the number 7 Toyota TS050-Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez.

Conway, Kobayashi and Lopez also won at Silverstone, and once again lead the 2019-20 World Endurance Championship title race.

Their team-mates, Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley finished second, one lap further back.

n The FIA World Endurance Championship roars back into action in February at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas.