Bicester Blue Fins boost National League promotion bid

Bicester Blue Fins eased to victory in their second-round draw for the National Arena Swimming League (West Midlands) in Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Hosting clubs from Camphill, Stourbridge, Cheadle and Rykneld at Wombourne Leisure Centre, Blue Fins secured a fantastic 199 points to finish 57 clear of runners-up Cheadle.

Their tally was bolstered by 28 first places, including 12 relay wins from 16, and 44 top-three finishes across 50 events.

Head Coach Craig Oliver said: “This was a convincing win. My joy is in the team working hard to earn these points across a whole array of events. Such depth is truly wonderful to see. Bring on round three, and make no mistake, we are going for that promotion spot!”

The team are second in NASL West Midlands Division Three behind Ledbury going into the final round on Saturday, December 14 against local rivals

Kidlington and Gosford SC.