Bicester Blue Fins claim eight-medal haul at county champs

The Bicester Blue Fins put in one of their strongest county championship performances as they swam to eight medals.

Aqua Vale Aylesbury hosted the final round of galas for the Oxon and North Bucks Championships over the first two weekends of February.

Blue Fins - back - Beth Wakefield; middle - Archie Steward (left), Josh Scrivener; front - Tom Henley, Grace Bradney EMN-200219-151047002

The first weekend saw fantastic swims from Grace Bradney (14) take bronze in the 200m backstroke with a regional base qualifying time, while Archie Steward (12) bagged a 50m breaststroke bronze.

Josh Scrivener (11) also swam superbly to land 50m freestyle bronze, and Will Jones (14) won gold with a sensational swim in the 200m freestyle to qualify automatically for the regional finals.

A week later the Fins returned for the last two days of competition, with Scrivener’s stunning 50m butterfly swim earning gold before adding a 100m freestyle bronze.

“I worked hard to qualify for counties, and to get top-five finishes, plus PBs in all my events has made me very happy,” he said.

Will Jones secured another regional base time to win silver in a thrilling 100m freestyle final.

“This year has been one of the strongest advances for us at the county championships,” said head coach Craig Oliver.

“With a team of 24 we managed 40 top-eight finishes across all individual events.

“We saw a huge number of our 175 team points coming from our younger Blue Fins swimmers, and I want to thank all of the coaches for their part in making success become reality, as their efforts have undeniably shone through over the past few weeks.”

Finalists: Will Jones (14), Josh Scrivener (11), Grace Bradney (15), Tom Henley (14),Archie Steward (12), Tia Falkner (16), Yasmin Preston (14),Ethan Cavill (19),Beth Wakefield (11), Holly McLellan (13), Mike Procter (27), Eleanor Iles (12), Jennifer Schneider (14).