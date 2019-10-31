Bicester Blue Fins in the medals at Masters National Champs

Bicester Blue Fins brought home a superb medal haul at the Swim England Masters National Championships, in Sheffield.

Ryan Steward (30-34 age group) led the way with four silvers at 100m breaststroke (1:07.28), 200m freestyle (1:58.86), 100m free (52.51) and 50m free (23.92).

Mike Procter (25-29) bagged bronze medals in the 50m backstroke (28.64) and the 50m butterfly (25.55), while David Jardine (40-44 age group) won 100m individual medley bronze (1:04.81).

Mansfield said: “This is an event where British, European and World records are broken.

“To have eight team members racing at this level is a huge achievement, particularly as we took home seven medals”.

The Blue Fins juniors were also on top form at the City of Bristol L3 Short Course Meet.

Grace Bradney (14) claimed five medals, including three golds, while Katy Filsell (14) and Rachel Lawrence (16) each took home four medals, with Maddie Sollis (11), Eleanor Iles (11) and Jacob Pillinger (13) taking three apiece.

Other medalists were Tom Henley, Seb Gomm, Matthew Barker, Maddox Moore, Megan Beeney, Yasmin Preston and Ellie-May Honour.