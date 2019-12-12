Bicester Blue Fins rise to the occasion at Luton swim meet

A small group of Bicester Blue Fins swimmers ventured to Luton last weekend for their final chance to secure Oxfordshire North Bucks (ONB) county times.

It proved a fruitful event with 20 swimmers taking home medals and many bagging the accepted times.

The Blue Fins showed excellent racing skills, resulting in a great number of personal bests.

This included one of the standout swims of the meet when Madelaine Sollis (11) capped the meet by shattering her 100m freestyle PB while achieving an ONB County accepted time (clocking 1min 11secs).

Neil Blunstone, assistant head coach, said: “I am always exceptionally proud to watch our swimmers compete, particularly so when they clearly demonstrate the skills that we have worked so hard on in training.

“Our focus has been on fundamental skills, and it was fantastic to see our athletes apply these to a racing plan.”

Medals went to club captains Ethan Cavill (18) and Catelin Cavill (15), Tom Henley (13), Seb Gomm (13), Jacob Pillinger (13), Elanor Iles (11), Madelaine Sollis (11), Imogen Blowes (12), Ana Green (12), Megan Beeney (12), Yasmin Preston (13), Elllie-May Honour (13), Charlotte Kemp (14), Harriet Gower (14), Cody Schnieder (11), Ollie Gore (17), Ryan McKenzie (17), Rachel Lawrence (17) and Tia Falkner (15),