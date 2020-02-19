Bicester chosen to host Women’s Tour Grand Depart

Bicester will be a cycling hub this summer when it hosts the start of the Women’s Tour in 2020, it was announced last Thursday.

Local rider Katie Scott, whose CAMS-Tifosi team will compete for the first time, joined community cycling groups and schoolchildren at a launch event in Garth Park.

It will be the second year the county has hosted the event, the UK’s only round of the UCI Women’s Tour.

Race organiser SweetSpot are working with Oxfordshire County Council, Oxford City Council and district councils to deliver the event as part of a three-year commitment.

The six-day 2020 Women’s Tour leaves Bicester on Monday, June 8.