Bicester RFC frustrated by Wycombe rearguard action

Bicester’s attacking machine was blunted by Wycombe’s outstanding defence display in appalling wet and windy conditions on Saturday.

The visitors enjoyed plenty of territory and possession, but had to wait until the last move of the game for a try.

Intense early pressure by the Bicester forwards failed to produce any points, and Wycombe went ahead after 10 minutes following a scrum, moved the ball at pace out wide for winger Njabs Zulu to cross.

Six minutes after the break Josh Wordworth missed a 20m penalty kick, and Bicester then lost Dan Walker to the sin-bin and flanker Joey Sibun to a head injury.

But 10 minutes later Walker’s penalty made it 5-3 after good work from Josh Preston, Will Anns and Andrew Faulkner following a turnover.

Billy Bickford missed a penalty kick for the hosts, but soon after Dan Kier evaded several defenders to touch down for a second unconverted try.

And when Bicester lost possession, Wycombe chipped ahead down the centre where Jake Banton sprinted in for his side’s third and final try.

The visitors never gave up, and as full-time beckoned, their determination and industry were finally rewarded with an excellent try.

Bicester turned over possession to earn a scrum at which the hosts conceded a penalty.

Josh Preston, Tom Horwood and Alex MacDonald drove strongly until Marcus Kendall, on his full Southern League debut, took the final pass to sprint in for a try.

Walker added the extras to earn a losing bonus point.