Bicester RFC lineout goes awy as Marlow claim league spoils

Bicester were edged out by Southern Counties North high-flyers Marlow in an open and exciting contest on Saturday.

Aaron Thomas and Christian Mann put in some stunning tackles, but Marlow were ahead after seven minutes after Bicester were penalised at a lineout.

Charlie Bethell, try scorer Marcus Kendall and Joey Sibun celebrate a score. Picture: Arran Hodges Photography EMN-200403-152610002

The visitors drove powerfully off their throw to send centre Stuart Jordan across on the left side for an unconverted try.

Marlow also infringed at a lineout and strong Bicester scrummaging set up Charlie Bethell’s lightning break down the centre, and his offload put Mann over for a try which Dan Walker converted.

Soon after Bicester won a turnover and drilled the resulting penalty into touch.

Skipper Will Anns worked the lineout ball in the centre before Mann scorched up the left flank to send winger Kendall over in the corner for an unconverted try and a 12-5 lead.

Josh Wordsworth touches down to bring Biceste back within five points late on. Picture: Arran Hodges Photography EMN-200403-152621002

Marlow fought back seven minutes from half-time with another unconverted try from hooker Stuart Silvester after a driven lineout on the right.

Bicester won a lineout following a tremendous Mann tackle, but the throw was stolen and the Marlow forwards drove up the centre to send scrum-half Jack Ryder across for a try, converted by fly-half Christian Witney.

Five minutes after the break, Marlow doubled their lead to 10 points.

The hosts were penalised for a crooked lineout throw, and the visitors recycled their scrum ball well to put full-back Nick Gorhamin for their fourth try.

Just before the hour Bicester reduced their arrears to five points with a well-worked try.

A penalty was fired into touch, and as forwards Alex MacDonald, Jake Sawyer and Josh Preston drove off the lineout, Walker kicked high and long towards the posts before two scrums were awarded.

From the second, Francois Wiese and MacDonald went close until the ball was moved to the left for Josh Wordsworth to race across for a try.

But five minutes from time, Marlow wrapped up the win and denied the hosts a losing bonus point when yet another lineout infringement allowed Jordan to score his second try from a penalty move.

* Bicester Second XV’s match at High Wycombe was played as a friendly because of a shortage of players, with the hosts on top.

On Saturday, the Firsts head to Reading, while the Second XV host Banbury.