Blue Fins secure an instant return to Division Two

Bicester Blue Fins stormed to first place in their final-round of the National Arena Swimming League (West Midlands Division 3) in Redditch on Saturday.

The victory also secured promotion to Division Two for 2020, with the club finishing at the top of the division.

Competition was tough with the top six clubs in the division competing against each other in the final round battle with four promotion spots up for grabs.

Cannock, Brownstone, Ledbury, Ilkeston and local rivals Kidlington & Gosford all put in excellent swims, but it was Blue Fins that dominated.

They finished on top with 207 points, with Ledbury the runners-up with 199.

Club captain Katelin Cavill (15) was elated with the result and said: “The atmosphere was amazing on Saturday and we had so much support.

“We had strong swims throughout across all age groups and everyone is just so happy.”

Club chairman Darren Inness was thrilled with the performances of the Blue Fins swimmers throughout the competition and cited ‘consistency’ and ‘tenacity’ as key elements to the team’s success.

After being demoted last year to Division Three, the goal this year for Arena League was a triumphant return to Division Two.

Head coach Craig Oliver was ecstatic with the result, not just in the final round, but his squad’s performance across all three rounds.

“We showed both breadth and depth and displayed passion and team spirit throughout,” he said.

“After demotion last year the team were focused on bouncing straight back up to the division.

“I think we did this in spectacular fashion, and I am immensely proud of our athletes.”

The team are now looking forward to ONB County Finals which take place across January and February.