Brackley-based Mercedes team toast sixth straight F1 Constructors title

The Brackley-based Mercedes AMG Petronas team celebrated their sixth successive F1 Constructors’ Championship title as Valtteri Bottas raced to his third victory of the season at Suzuka on Sunday.

The German marque have been largely dominant again this season, with 12 victories from 17 races, with their ‘Silver Arrows’ cars crossing the line first and third in Japan.

Bottas nips in ahead of the Ferraris at the start of the Japanese GP EMN-191016-171627002

Bottas said: “I think I have myself to blame for not being closer to Lewis (Hamilton) in the points table, but the title race is not over and I will keep pushing and do the best I can for everyone.”

Hamilton drove the second Mercedes to third place behind Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and has a 64-point lead in the Drivers’ Standings.

“I should be heading to Mexico able to win the title, but I think the battle will carry on now for two or three races,” said Hamilton.

Toto Wolff, head of motorsport for Mercedes Benz, praised his drivers and staff, saying, “The weather didn’t make it easy for any of us.

“I would like to thank all of the staff who make Grand Prix success possible.

“They all work so hard and when we win, we win as one big family.”