Buckingham and Stowe Running: Tucker bags top-four finish

Carl Tucker topped a big Buckingham and Stowe Running Club contingent as he ran to fourth place at the Winslow 10k on Sunday.

He shrugged off the stiff wind to finish in 37min 02secs.

Rachel Cooke was first woman back for the club in 45.47, and there was a new personal best of 46.21 for Daniel Carter.

Jimmy James and Lucy Price hot-footed it to the start line after completing the Stowe Trail as dawn was breaking.

Jimmy ran the 12k event in 45min 26secs for third overall, while Lucy was second female in the 6k race in 27min 16secs.

Also running the 12k were Hazel Allen, while Michelle Patterson, Tracey Carr and Jo Freer completed the 6k.

Ten other club runners continued their marathon training at Hemel Hempstead in the Gade Valley Harriers 17-mile event, where they battled fierce winds, rain and hills. Meanwhile, Ed Pollock completed the Hampton Court Half-Marathon in 1hr 49min.

On Saturday, 34 members turned out for the weekly parkun, with Nic Stewart completing his 50th parkrun in 19min 12secs, and Wendy Cissell producing a new PB of 23.32. Richards Gomm and Batchelor also reached the 50-parkrun milestone.