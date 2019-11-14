Buckingham fightback falls short at Oxford Harlequins

Buckingham’s travel sickness continued on Saturday as they lost on the road again, 38-22, away to Oxford Harlequins.
Buckingham named a side with 11 players who had progressed through the junior age groups, but could only play thanks to the artificial surface at Harlequins.
Oxford were ahead after just five minutes following a penalty kick to touch, winning the lineout and driving over before adding the conversion.
Buckingham forwards responded with a great drive by Jamie Temple and Henry Sweeney’s lineout steal, but only Charlie Gulliver’s superb tackle prevented another Oxford score following a long kick.
Kinman’s penalty reduced the deficit after Oxford infringed with hands in the ruck, and Josh Graham followed up with a powerful run, but the conditions led to several handling errors.
And despite resolute defence, Oxford scored three quick tries to build a 28-3 half-time advantage.
Buckingham started the second half strongly with good pressure in the scrum, eventually leading to Gulliver picking up a loose ball at the ruck and rounding the full-back for their first try.
Kinman slotted a tough conversion.
Oxford offended again at the restart and gave away another 10 metres for more comments to the referee.
Scarr took the lineout and a superb forwards drive allowed Seth Williams to score.
Buckingham were now dominant as penetrating runs by Gurney and Scarr piled on the pressure, and when a driving maul made 15 metres, the following scrum from was driven over from five metres and Barker scored a well-earned try. Kinman added the extras.
With 20 minutes left, the visitors were looking for a bonus-point try and the lead, but Oxford regrouped.
Under pressure on their own line, Buckingham conceded a penalty and a yellow card. Oxford kicked the penalty and then took advantage of the extra man to score another try to seal the win.