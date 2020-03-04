Buckingham Hockey Club foiled by stubborn Beeston

Buckingham Hockey Club were left frustrated as struggling Beeston completed the league double.

Knowing victory would guarantee a top-four finish, the hosts began brightly, and Abbie Brant was millimetres away from turning the ball into the net from a well-worked penalty corner routine.

Buckingham continued to have the better of the first quarter, but both defences stood firm.

The hosts again went close to scoring in the opening minute of the second quarter, but Beeston went ahead after 26 minutes when the ball was crashed the ball into the D and a lucky deflection fell kindly to score from close range.

Tash James twice went close to equalising, and with player-of-the-match Rebecca Van Arrowsmith to the fore, Buckingham began the second half in the ascendency, but the Beeston keeper was in inspired form, while at the other end, Ella Jackson made a sharp save to deny the visitors.

James was denied by the width of the post as Buckingham continued to create chances, but despite dominating most of the play, Beeston remained a threat on the counter, with Jackson needing to be alert.

The final quarter followed much the same pattern as the third, with Buckingham earning another penalty corner in the first minute, but there was no way through the keeper.

Despite having the lion’s share of possession and territory, the hosts just couldn’t find a way through a well-marshalled defence as the game ended in a frustrating 1-0 defeat.

“Saturday was a pretty frustrating day at the office,” said coach Zak Jones.

“We played pretty well throughout most of the pitch, but were very inefficient in the attacking D and also failed to convert from any of our eight penalty corners, which is always going to make life difficult.

“Fortunately, the other results went our way, so we remain five points clear in the all-important fourth place, but we have a bit of work to do over the next couple of weeks to tidy up some aspects of our attacking play.”