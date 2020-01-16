Buckingham RFC battle back to seal away win at Beaconsfield

Buckingham RFC wrapped up a deserved away win as they met Beaconsfield for the third time this season.

Early in the first half, the visitors made the first impression with an early scrum, but the blowy conditions were tough and play was dominated by knock-ons and probing kicks from both sides.

Ed Kinman slips away an offload out of the tackle EMN-200116-100855002

After 10 minutes, and with the score at 0-0, Beaconsfield earned a 5m scrum, and after a number of phases went over for the first try of the match.

The conversion gave the home side a 7-0 lead.

The next phase of play involved an exchange of deep kicks and scrums for both sides over the next 10 minutes before Buckingham’s Josh Graham burst through to earn them their first try.

Ed Kinman added the extras to level the scores at 7-7 after 20 minutes.

Matt Payne crosses for another Buckingham try EMN-200116-100834002

Buckingham continued to push and earned a further penalty when Beaconsfield did not roll away which was then moved forward 10 metres by the referee following ill-discipline from the hosts.

This made the kick a lot easier for Kinman who put Buckingham ahead for the first time at 10-7 which was how the scores remained until half-time.

In the second half, further exchanges for 10 minutes were made with no inroads for either side.

The visitors started to dominate possession, and in the loose created two more penalties.

Seth Williams carries play forward for Buckingham EMN-200116-100844002

Buckingham elected for a lineout and scrum, respectively, but neither led to putting points on the board.

This all changed in the 50th minute, however, when Buckingham played a penalty advantage with a raking long pass from Kinman.

This was caught by a flying Ollie Horton who scored a try in the corner.

A brave conversion effort on the touchline from Kinman saw the ball hit the left-hand upright and bounce out, but Buckingham had a two-score advantage, increasing their lead to 15-7.

Beaconsfield bounced back with a number of probing attacks and earned a penalty on 35 minutes.

But despite a long-range kicking effort, the ball drifted wide of the right-hand post and the score remained at 15-7.

Buckingham took control once again and sealed their win with a further try right on full-time, scored through a break by Matt Payne.

Kinman converted once again and Buckingham closed out the game for a fully deserved 22-7 win away.

Buckingham’s fourth win in their last six league matches lifted them into seventh place in Wadworth South West 1 East.

On Saturday, they are back at home when they entertain Chippenham.